Federal task force to visit University of Minnesota over antisemitism allegations

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota is one of ten universities across the country that is being investigated by a federal task force.

The goal is to combat antisemitism.

According to the task force, there are allegations that the schools may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination.

Task force leaders will meet with university leadership, impacted students, and local law enforcement.

After the visits, it will consider whether further action is needed.