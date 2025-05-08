Federal sting operation catches Minnesota State Trooper charged with sexually assaulting a child

(KSTP) — The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that Minnesota State Trooper Jeremy Plonski, who was charged last week with sexually assaulting a child, was caught in a federal investigation called “Operation Restore Justice.”

Related: MSP trooper charged with production of child pornography

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Plonski and more than 200 other suspects were arrested in April in what she described as an “unprecedented” crackdown on child predators.

“We will find you, we will arrest you and we will charge you if you are online targeting a child; you will not escape us,” said Bondi.

Bondi said Plonski committed sexual acts on an unidentified female infant and wore his State Trooper and Army Reservist uniforms while committing these alleged crimes.

Plonski is in federal custody at the Sherburne County Jail. The State Patrol said Plonski is on leave while the agency conducts an internal affairs investigation.