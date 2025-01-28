Federal judge blocks President Trump’s freeze on federal spending from taking effect until Feb 3, as 22 states sue over the policy

(KSTP) — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced a freeze on federal spending, a sweeping measure that impacts many programs in Minnesota.

But that freeze is now on pause. Tuesday afternoon, a federal judge blocked the freeze from taking effect until Monday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. CT.

Tuesday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced at a press conference that 22 states, including Minnesota, are filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for this action to freeze federal spending.

Last week, Ellison was also part of a 21-state lawsuit seeking to block Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

“I do not sit around looking for ways to sue Donald Trump, but in the eight days he’s been in office, he’s made it, he’s forced me to figure out ways to sue him almost every day,” said Ellison.

Governor Walz said the federal spending freeze would cut off funding for law enforcement, farmers, schools, childcare, veterans, and healthcare.