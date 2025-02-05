Federal judge orders second pause on Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A federal judge has placed a second pause on President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

The order would end citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants or those legally in the U.S. temporarily.

In her decision, District Judge Deborah Boardman said that no court in the country endorses Trump’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

So far, 22 states, including Minnesota, have filed lawsuits to block the order. The issue likely will go to the Supreme Court.