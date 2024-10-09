Federal government looking to invest in bird flu vaccine for humans

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The federal government is working on a vaccine to prevent bird flu in humans.

It’s a strategy that could have a big impact on Iowa farms, a top producer of poultry. The government is looking to invest over $70 million to develop the vaccine.

One expert says creating a vaccine from scratch can take years and starting now will shorten the timeline and potentially save lives.

“This is really part of that infrastructure where we see our federal partners looking to prepare and make sure that we have those logistics in place should we need to allocate or dispense vaccines like most people are familiar with now,” said Sam Jarvis of the Johnson County Department of Public Health.

The money is said to help create 10 million doses by the end of next year.