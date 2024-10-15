Federal government allows IV fluid imports amidst shortage

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The federal government is allowing 19 IV products to be imported into the U.S. as the country continues to feel the impact of the national IV fluid shortage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The FDA temporarily authorized IV fluids to be imported from Canada, China, Ireland, and the U.K.

Baxter is still working to increase production at its other locations after closing in North Carolina due to hurricane damage, and the company is limiting how much IV fluids hospitals are able to buy in order to ration supplies.

“60% is a gaping hole in that supply chain, and it’s going to take time to build back up the amount that hospitals are used to seeing this time of year,” said Dr. Chris DeRienzo, the Chief Physician Executive at AHA.

Many hospitals around the country were forced to postpone procedures because of the shortage, but late last week, Allina Health said it was returning to normal operations.

