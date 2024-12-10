Federal funding to develop therapies for rare diseases running out soon

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal funding to develop therapies for rare diseases could soon run out.

Congress will need to reauthorize a program before it expires on December 20.

The “Priority Review Voucher” program incentivizes pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs and therapies to treat rare diseases.

One Minnesota mother is helping lobby Congress to reauthorize the program after her daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease in 2010.

The program does not cost taxpayer dollars. It simply allows drug companies to fast-track drugs to market.