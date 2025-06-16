Federal charges: Boelter went to 4 homes as he sought to kill lawmakers

(KSTP) – The man who authorities say shot and killed House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and also injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, visited the homes of four lawmakers with the intent to kill, the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed on Monday.

The Justice Department is charging 57-year-old Vance Boelter with federal murder, stalking and shooting offenses. If convicted on the federal murder charge, he could face the death penalty.

“Boelter planned his attack carefully” by researching his intended victims and their families and conducting surveillance of their homes and taking notes, Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said. In all, he had composed a hit list of 45 elected lawmakers — all Democrats.

“Political assassinations are rare. They strike at the very core of our democracy. But the details of Boelter’s crime are even worse — they are truly chilling,” Thompson said. “It is no exaggeration to say that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares.”

According to charging documents, Boelter first went to the Hoffman residence in Champlin around 2 a.m. He had disguised himself as a police officer, wearing a tactical vest and a “hyperrealistic silicone mask” while shining a flashlight.

Boelter knocked on the Hoffmans’ door and repeatedly announced himself as a police officer. The Hoffmans answered the door, and Boelter reportedly said there had been a shooting reported at the home and asked if the Hoffmans had any guns.

Yvette Hoffman noticed Boelter was wearing a mask and pointed out he wasn’t a cop. At that point, he changed tone and said his visit was now a robbery, according to the complaint. John Hoffman tried to push him through the door, and Boelter shot him several times. Boelter shot Yvette Hoffman as she closed the door, and their daughter, Hope, called 911.

After shooting Hoffman and his wife, Boelter allegedly went to Maple Grove to the home of a state representative who has not been identified. That lawmaker was on vacation and wasn’t home, according to Thompson.

Next, Boelter went to a state senator’s home in New Hope, where local law enforcement say they had been sent for a welfare check. A New Hope police officer happened upon Boelter in his black SUV, which he had outfitted to look like a police cruiser, and thought he was another officer dispatched to the scene. When the officer tried to speak to him, he did not respond and drove away.

He went to Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park next. Two Brooklyn Park police officers arrived and saw Boelter’s SUV in the driveway with the lights flashing. Boelter was standing several feet from the front door. He allegedly drew his gun, charged in the house and began shooting, killing Melissa and Mark Hortman. Boelter ran through the house and escaped through the back door.

“This was a targeted attack against individuals who answered the call to public service,” said Alvin Winston, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office. The resulting search, he said, was the largest manhunt in the history of the state.