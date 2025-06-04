Federal agent charged with production of child sexual abuse material; U.S. Attorney’s Office thanks RPD for help in investigation

(ABC 6 News) — Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson announced on Wednesday that a federal agent has been charged with production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Timothy Ryan Gregg, 51, of Eagan, Minnesota, attempted, coerced, and enticed a minor victim to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that the father of the minor victim discovered multiple sexually explicit images and videos on the minor victim’s cell phone.

The images allegedly depicted the minor and an older individual engaged in sexually explicit activity. The individual was later identified as Gregg, who is a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations and a Task Force Officer with the FBI.

Gregg made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanked the FBI and the Rochester Police Department for their investigation and hard work while also thanking Homeland Security Investigations for assistance in safely apprehending Gregg.

ABC 6 News is working to confirm what RPD’s role in the investigation was.