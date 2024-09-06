The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new study finds that the FDA is behind on critical inspections.

According to an AP report, nearly 2000 drug manufacturing facilities are overdue for inspections. In 2020, inspections not deemed critical were cut during the pandemic.

Now, the FDA is attempting to catch up with far fewer employees. There is no word on when they will be able to complete the overdue inspections.