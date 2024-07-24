FBI Director testifies on attempted assassination of Donald Trump

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee.

In his testimony, Wray claimed the shooter flew a drone for 11 minutes just 200 yards from the rally venue. Wray’s testimony also confirmed two explosive devices were found in both the shooter’s car and his home.

“They were relatively, again, key word, relatively crude devices themselves,” Wray said. “But they did have the ability to be detonated remotely.

Wray also said the FBI still has not found a motive for trying to kill the former president, but it is still analyzing the gunman’s devices.

The video above also displays newly released body cam footage of officers racing up the side of a building where they find the shooter’s body.