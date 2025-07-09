Father of ‘Manny’ Collins charged with second-degree murder, will be in court Wednesday

(KSTP) – The man arrested in connection to his son’s death has officially been charged in Anoka County.

Early Wednesday morning, court records show 38-year-old Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. was formally charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly killing his son, 16-year-old Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr. of Columbia Heights. Manny Collins was reported missing back in May, and his remains were found nearly two months later.

As reported earlier this week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Collins was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with Manny’s death. His body was found in an Elk River landfill after a weeks-long search of the area.

Collins is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have the latest at midday and will also update this article as details become available.

