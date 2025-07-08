Father of Manny Collins arrested in relation to son’s death

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced the father of Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr. had been taken into custody in relation to his son’s death.

Manny Collins’ body was found in a landfill in Elk River on July 28.

His father, Jordan Dupree Collins, Sr., 38, has not been formally charged at this time, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Manny Collins’ death remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.