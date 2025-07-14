Father of Austin King, Winona native who went missing in Yellowstone last fall, announces search for son will continue this month

(ABC 6 News) — Brian King-Henke, the father of a Minnesota native who went missing in Yellowstone last fall, announced on July 6 that the search for his son, Austin King, will resume later this month.

King went missing back in September while he was on a seven-day backcountry trip in the park. Prior to going missing, he described the conditions as messy with rain, fog, sleet, hail, and wind.

King-Henke shared the announcement in a GoFundMe update, saying the search will continue on July 20.

“Thank you so much for your donation to help me get to this point to be able to say that July 20th has been agreed to be the date for when searching will resume. It doesn’t feel real that so many days have gone by since last hearing from my son Austin. All I want to be able to do is say as a Dad I did everything I could to give the best chance of finding him.Once again thank you and God Bless everyone who has been with me through this time,” King-Henke shared.