Fatal train vs. tractor crash in Winneshiek County

(ABC 6 News) — At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a train vs. tractor crash.

According to a news release from WCSO, the crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy 24 and 128th Street between Fort Atkinson and Jackson Junction.

The crash resulted in a fatal injury and remains under investigation by WCSO as well as Canadian Pacific Railway.

Additional details will be released at a later time when the investigation is complete.