Fatal crash in Waseca County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead after a single vehicle accident on Friday night.

Waseca County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene at around 10:44 p.m. in the 6000 block of County Road 9 in St. Mary’s Township.

They made contact with the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle. Life saving measures were performed, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound on County Road 9, before leaving the roadway, striking a driveway and rolling. The deceased is a 57-year-old male, though official identity is pending notification of family.

This crash is still under investigation.