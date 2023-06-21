Fatal car crash closes Highway 13 Wednesday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – A New Richland man died in a car crash on Highway 13 Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 35-year-old Dallas, NC driver Darryn Turner Bullock was traveling was traveling northbound on Highway 13 between Hartland and New Richland at about 11:07 a.m..

The 58-year-old New Richland driver was traveling southbound and the two vehicles collided on the southbound shoulder.

The Minnesota State Patrol plans to release more information about the New Richland man at 5 p.m.

According to the crash report, Bullock suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 13 remained closed after the fatal crash until about 4 p.m.