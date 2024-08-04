Fat Willy’s holds car show in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester was the place to see classic cars on Saturday.

Fat Willy’s hosted a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was free for all to attend.

There were dozens of cars ranging over a 100 year span and huge crowds showing up to admire all the vintage rides.

There were also food and prizes, with two people taking home trophies for first and second place.