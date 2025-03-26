Farming cost-share program opens for third year in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is opening enrollment for year three of the Groundwater Protection and Soil Health Program.

Olmsted County farmers are encouraged to apply for the program, which allows them to integrate small grains or alternative crops into their cropping systems, expand haying and grazing acres, and plant cover crops.

According to SWCD, the program aims to reduce nutrient runoff into groundwater and minimize soil erosion. They say those practices improve soil health, enhance farm sustainability, and increase profitability for operators.

Applications are open now through November 26th, 2025.