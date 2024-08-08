Farmer’s markets in southeast Minnesota celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – National Farmer’s Market Week has been celebrated for the last 25 years, and this year market’s across the country are celebrating.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture made its first proclamation for the occasion in 1999. Now, it’s an even bigger celebration with more support than ever before.

Ruth Willier has been selling her baked goods for about 25 years, and making them for 40, but she says the last few in Albert Lea have been some of the best.

“You come here one time and you’re hooked because the people are so friendly,” she said. “Vendors are great, the customers are great. It’s all honey.”

Even in her retirement, she says the markets have been helping her stay plenty busy. “I have more than enough business,” Willier said. “Busier than I want to be.”

The largest market between here, Austin, and Mason City, the Albert Lea market has been around officially since the early ’80s.

It hosts between 15 and 20 vendors, some of which have been around since the beginning.

The draw for many like Willier is the camaraderie they feel with their fellow vendors.

“This is the friendliest market,” Willier said. “Everybody works together for the good of the community because we want to draw people in.”

And for the community who helps support them as well.

“We like to work with the community all the time so that it’s not just us, it’s downtown, it’s with the chamber,” said Kathleen Bleckeberg, president of the Albert Lea Farmer’s Market’s board.

National Farmer’s Market Week celebrates markets like the one in Albert Lea, and this year marks the first time both the U.S. House and Senate have recognized the event.

For the vendors, it’s an opportunity to keep some traditions alive, like canning.

“Canning is a big part of our customer base. Older generations knew how to can,” said Bleckeberg. “It came out of fashion for a while and now I’m seeing younger people and they just know that you come to the farmer’s market to get any sort of quantity and quality.”

And it brings the love of growing to a new generation.

“It gets the kids more involved, it makes it fun, and it’s something free to do so right before school starts and between vacations it’s something for kids to do and get involved in,” Bleckeberg said.

National Farmer’s Market Week continues into the weekend, finishing up on Saturday, August 10, and many markets are celebrating accordingly.

For more information on where the closest farmer’s market is to you, check out the map on the Minnesota Farmer’s Market Association’s website.