Farmer’s Marketplace in Austin wins MDA grant
(ABC 6 News) – The Farmers Market Place is one of twenty-nine farmers’ markets across the state awarded grant funding through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant Program.
This one-time grant aims to help participating markets strengthen and expand nutrition assistance efforts during the 2025 market season.
Farmer’s Marketplace has been granted $4,380, with a total of $146,669.55 being distributed throughout the state. Markets receiving funding must be located in Minnesota and participate in at least one nutrition assistance program this year.
Eligible expenses for grantees include hiring support staff, printing outreach materials, purchasing EBT tokens, offering transportation assistance, and other tools that help manage nutrition assistance programs.
Other winners include:
- Audubon Neighborhood Association of Minneapolis; $3,172.00
- BrightSide Produce of St. Paul; $3,542.00
- CAPI USA of Brooklyn Center; $6,800.00
- Cambridge Farmer’s Market; $2,170.00
- Carlton County Farmers’ Market of Esko; $2,000.00
- Central MN Vegetable Growers Association of Minneapolis; $9,885.40
- City of Brooklyn Park; $1,995.00
- City of Champlin; $3,175.00
- City of Goodview; $6,950.00
- Community Action Duluth; $9,960.20
- Crookston Farmers’ Market Association; $5,485.00
- Cuyuna Range Farmers’ Market of Crosby; $2,745.00
- Dassel Farmers’ Market; $2,000.00
- Howard Lake Farmers’ Market; $2,000.00
- Indigenous Roots of Saint Paul; $3,525.00
- Riverside Farmers & Makers Market of Jackson; $5,000.00
- Lake City Market by the Lake; $3,360.00
- Little Falls Farmers’ Market; $5,200.00
- Market in the Valley of Golden Valley; $4,512.00
- Neighborhood Roots of Minneapolis; $2,920.00
- New Brighton Farmers’ Market; $10,000.00
- New Ulm Farmers’ Market; $10,000.00
- St. Luke’s Farmers’ Market of Saint Paul; $3,680.97
- The Duluth Market Gardeners and Berry Association, Inc; $5,436.98
- The Kinfolk Market of Ada; $10,000.00
- Two Harbors Farmers’ Market; $2,739.00
- Uptown Farmers’ Market of Minneapolis; $4,036.00
- West Side Farmers’ Market of Saint Paul; $10,000.00