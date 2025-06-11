Farmer’s Marketplace in Austin wins MDA grant

(ABC 6 News) – The Farmers Market Place is one of twenty-nine farmers’ markets across the state awarded grant funding through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant Program.

This one-time grant aims to help participating markets strengthen and expand nutrition assistance efforts during the 2025 market season.

Farmer’s Marketplace has been granted $4,380, with a total of $146,669.55 being distributed throughout the state. Markets receiving funding must be located in Minnesota and participate in at least one nutrition assistance program this year.

Eligible expenses for grantees include hiring support staff, printing outreach materials, purchasing EBT tokens, offering transportation assistance, and other tools that help manage nutrition assistance programs.

Other winners include: