Farmer owned pork producer, local grocery stores bring homegrown products to shelves

(ABC 6 News) – A local grocery chain in Fillmore County is teaming up with some of its neighbors throughout the area to bring homegrown food to store shelves.

Greg Smith is one of more than 200 farmers that make up Wholestone Farms, a small pork producer based in the Midwest, which over the last couple of years has managed to sell its products in both American stores and internationally.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I’ve raised pigs my whole life,” he says. “So now we are able to get our name on something that we’re selling in local stores so it’s great.”

Entirely owned and operated by the farmers, they pride themselves in the quality of their product.

” A lot of large pork processors don’t process it the way we do,” Smith says. “We’re an all natural product.”

Not only is Smith one of the many producers for Wholestone, though, he also lives and works in Southeast Minnesota.

And a new partnership between Wholestone and Fillmore County’s Rush Foods grocery stores in Rushford, Preston and harmony is putting his and others locally made product on shelves.

“For about the last 6 months we’ve been very consistently getting the Wholestone Farms pork in our stores,” says Rush Foods owner and president, Brad Hoiness.

It’s a benefit not only for the stores, but the customers as well, who prefer to know where they’re food is coming from.

“When our customers know, and we know, where it’s coming from and can tie that connection of where their food is being produced it helps to know that, especially local with local farmers,” says Hoiness.

“It’s nice to actually be able to talk to the people that actually work with the animals, work on the farms and everything, and not have everything be over-processed,” says Jennifer Bessler, a life-long Rushford resident.

Having that hometown connection also means more money going back into the community.

“It’s very important because they support our small town also,” says Maynard LaFleur, another Rushford resident. “School activities, VFW, Legion, they support us all.”