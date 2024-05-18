Farm to school grant given to Rochester Preschool

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new grant will allow fresher food to be given to some preschoolers at an early childhood education center in Rochester.

Governor Tim Walz announced nearly $1 million in grants to give kids access to Minnesota grown food at school.

For the first time, early childhood education centers were included on the list.

Listos Preschool and Childcare — a Spanish and English childcare center — was one of 14 facilities chosen from across the state, and will be given $2,500 to spend on fresh food from local farmers over the next two years.

“Representation is huge for all children, and just knowing that you’re being a good neighbor and part of a stronger community is really necessary and helpful for the kids,” Christina Valdez, Executive Director of Listos Preschool and Childcare, said.

The school also hopes to bring farmers into the school to teach kids about the food they’re eating and where it comes from.