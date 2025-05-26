Faribault woman injured in Mantorville crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault woman has non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Dodge County Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 17-year-old driving a Kia Optima and 71-year-old Robert Keith Ruport, driving a Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, crashed at the intersection of Highway 57 and Cemetery Road, Mantorville, at about 3:30 p.m. May 25.

Judy Kaye Ruport, 69, received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP crash report. She was not taken to a hospital, according to the crash report.