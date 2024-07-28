Family speaks at benefit held in honor of Olivia Flores

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Fly High Olivia, a banquet honoring the life of 18-year-old Olivia Flores, was held on Saturday, July 27 at the Owatonna Eagles.

Olivia Flores died in a crash involving Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper in May. Roper now faces multiple charges related to the crash.

Hundreds of people showed up to the benefit, which featured a silent auction and a pasta dinner.

The support from the community has meant the world to the Flores family as they are processing their grief.

“We’ve been through a lot in the last two months, so knowing that we have a huge community supporting us means a lot, that’s for sure,” Sophie Garza, Flores’ cousin, said.

Her family said she was a light in their lives.

Proceeds from the benefit are going to the Flores family to help with their medical and legal bills, and to set up scholarships and awards for cheerleading, to help young girls who are passionate about the sport have the same experiences she had.

Flores’ family said her legacy is treating people with kindness, which they said will live on through the communities she was a part of.

If you want to support the Flores family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.