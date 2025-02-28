Family shares visitation details, GoFundMe for teen killed in Goodhue County crash

(ABC 6 News) – The family of a Goodhue teenager shared funeral and visitation arrangements with the larger community.

Austin “Randy” Holst, 17, was in a crash in Goodhue County Tuesday, Feb. 25.

He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, where he died.

The visitation and funeral for Holst will both be held at Goodhue High School’s Gym One.

The visitation will take place Tuesday, March 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will take place Wednesday, March 5 at 3:30, with a reception to follow.

The family established a memorial fund at First Farmers & Merchants Bank of Goodhue (202 3rd Ave., PO Box 158 Goodhue, Minnesota 55027).

There is also a GoFundMe for Holst’s family to cover funeral costs, medical bills, and other costs.

The family GoFundMe has raised $15,000.