Family Service Rochester prepares for annual Denim, Diamonds, and Dice Gala

(ABC 6 News) — Family Service Rochester is gearing up for its annual good time: the Denim, Diamonds, and Dice Gala.

It’s not just about dressing up. It’s also about serving support for Meals on Wheels.

On Monday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Brenda Chilman, the events and development manager for Family Service Rochester, to learn more about the event. The full interview can be watched above!

The event will take place on Saturday, March 29 from 6-9 p.m. at the Floral Hall in Graham Park. Tickets are $100.

To learn more about Family Service Rochester, the Denim, Diamonds, and Dice Gala, and Meals on Wheels, click here.