Family Service Rochester celebrates 60 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Family Service Rochester celebrated its 60th birthday on Monday.

Since 1965, the non-profit has served people and their families in areas like mental health, senior independence, and child wellbeing.

“One of the biggest accomplishments is to just see the breadth of our services expand. We now have about 130 employees and we do stuff in about 12 different counties, and so we’ve seen significant growth in the past ten years,” said Executive Director Scott Maloney.

FSR leaders say they are looking forward to launching a new Family Resource Center in the next several weeks to keep providing for local families for years to come.