Family of motorcycle crash victim seek justice

(ABC 6 News) – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the community with information about a motorcycle crash on August 7 to come forward and help identify the suspects.

The friends and family of Todd Dorsey hope justice can be served to whoever hit him and left him alone on the side of County Road 24 southwest of Pine Island.

“Somebody left him for dead on a road and that’s, humans shouldn’t do that to other humans,” said Tabatha Swanson, Dorsey’s stepdaughter.

After the crash, Dorsey was hospitalized with a brain injury, fractured ribs and a damaged spleen.

“They had him on a ventilator, so it was pretty touch and go, and that’s scary, it’s a scary thing when a loved one is going through that,” said Swanson.

Law enforcement suspect a side-by-side ATV came out of the ditch and into the road, colliding with Dorsey on his motorcycle. Dorsey then flew off his bike, across the road and was eventually found by first responders at the intersection with 265th Ave.

“He must not of seen them coming out the ditch and clipped his back end, and he did the right thing, he threw the bike away and he slid on the ground going out by himself, so coulda been a lot worse if he tried to hang on the bike,” said Mike Smith, a friend of Dorsey.

Whoever it was that struck Dorsey, fled from the scene.

“The individuals just left him here, for who knows how long and that’s not okay,” said Swanson.

Dorsey’s friends and family are asking the nearby community to review any camera footage from that day and bring anything that might help the investigation to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please come forward. Come forward and just admit your guilt and it be done and over with and just pay your dues,” said Smith. “I mean, accidents happen and everyone knows that, but the longer you wait, it doesn’t look like such an accident anymore.”

While Dorsey still has a long recovery ahead, his loved ones remain hopeful.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be a long road but he’s a tough guy,” said Swanson. “He’s a really tough guy.”