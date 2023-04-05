Police release new information of missing Winona woman; family offers $50K reward

(ABC 6 News) – The family of a missing Winona woman is now offering a reward for information to help bring her home.

Law enforcement and family members of 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury came together Wednesday morning to discuss their search efforts.

Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 at her home in Winona, but authorities say she never showed up for work, picked up her children from daycare or made other arrangements.

Police say they’ve learned Kingsbury did return home after dropping her kids off that morning in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van. The father of her kids told police he left at around 10:00 a.m. that morning and said Kingsbury was gone when he returned.

Police added that a vehicle matching Kingsbury’s van was spotted on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County, then returned to Kingsbury’s home at around 1:30 p.m. on March 31. Police also don’t have any other indication she left the home on foot or in another vehicle, police said, and her phone, wallet and jacket she wore the morning of March 31 were all found in her home.

Kingsbury’s family is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts as their search continues.

In addition, Winona Police are requesting assistance from residents and landowners located in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township. Police are asking residents to search property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious. See image of maps below.

Winona Police are asking residents/landowners in the red areas to search property

Winona Police say their search efforts have included many other agencies and volunteers, and searches have been done on foot, in vehicles and through the air and water.

Police are asking anyone who lives in or around Winona and Fillmore counties, especially around the roads listed above, to check their properties and any security cameras for anything suspicious. Additionally, anyone along those roadways with videos between March 31 and April 1 are asked to contact law enforcement, even if they don’t show anything suspicious.

Watch the full press conference below.