Family of deceased inmate sues Waseca prison

(ABC 6 News) — The family of a woman who died inside the Waseca federal prison is now suing the prison.

36-year-old Starsha Silva died in 2023 after being found unresponsive in her cell.

In the lawsuit, Silva’s family argues the mother of four had a known heart condition, and staff did not provide adequate care.

Months before Silva died, ABC 6 News reported a surprise U.S. Department of Justice inspection found significant staffing shortages and maintenance issues inside the prison.

Specifically, the DOJ cited a shortage in medical staff, arguing it could affect inmates.

However, the Bureau of Prisons says steps were taken after the report. ABC 6 News asked about the lawsuit, but the bureau said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

No court date has been set for the case.