Parents of child referenced in viral racist slur video release statement; Rochester NAACP calls for “swift and transparent legal action” against Shiloh Hendrix
(ABC 6 News) — In a press release put out on Thursday, the Rochester Branch of the NAACP called for swift and legal action against Shiloh Hendrix over a viral video in which Hendrix used racial slurs against a Black child.
“This is a legal matter, and it is also a moral one,” said Walé Elegbede, President of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP via the press release. “We are calling on our legal institutions to act with urgency, seriousness, thoroughness, and expediency. Anything less would be a disservice to this child, this family, and our entire community.”
Additionally, the family of that child released a statement thanking the Rochester Police Department for its investigation into the matter and the Rochester NAACP for its support.
Rochester police confirmed their investigation into various families who claimed to be the ones Hendrix hurled slurs at is ongoing.
The statement can be found below:
We are the parents of the young boy who is the victim of racial slurs and assault at Soldier’s Field in Rochester, MN, and here is our statement.
- We thank the Rochester Police Department for their thorough investigation and contacts with our family during this difficult time.
- We thank the NAACP Rochester, MN Branch, for their steadfast support and advocacy in ensuring our child and family get justice.
- We also thank all the individuals and organizations worldwide who came forward to support our family during this difficult time. We greatly appreciate their financial, moral, and other support.
- This event caused our family much pain and many sleepless nights. It negatively impacts the well-being of all our family members and the quality of our lives. We no longer feel safe in our home and our community. It impacted us mentally, physically, financially, and emotionally, and still, our children are afraid of going to the public parks and playgrounds. We constantly worried about our surroundings. We all experienced the racial trauma that occurred.
- It will take years for our family, especially our children, to recover from the painful event and experience.
- We ask the public and the authorities to protect our identity and privacy. As parents, our priority is to focus on providing our children with the care, safety, and protection they need. And connect them with the resources in the community to address their trauma and pain. We are working with the NAACP Rochester, MN, Branch on resources to address this trauma and pain.
- We condemn any hate based on race, ethnicity, religion, or color.
- We demand justice for our family, the public, and the larger community. And to hold the perpetrator
accountable for her actions.
- Thank you for your outpouring of support, kindness, and being with us during this difficult time.
The Rochester NAACP put out a list of criminal statutes that it believes to be applicable and should be considered for prosecution:
- Minn. Stat. 609.72 – Disorderly Conduct: Prohibits abusive, obscene, or offensive conduct that reasonably causes alarm or anger, including racial slurs and aggressive public behavior.
- Minn. Stat. 609.224 – Fifth-Degree Assault: Criminalizes acts committed with the intent to cause fear of immediate bodily harm, which includes chasing and threatening a child.
- Minn. Stat. 609.749 – Harassment/Stalking: Covers intentional conduct that causes emotional distress, and includes when such acts are directed at children or individuals with disabilities.
- Minn. Stat. 609.2231, Subd. 4 – Bias-Motivated Assault: Provides enhanced penalties when assault is motivated in whole or in part by the victim’s race, disability, nationality, religion, ethnicity or other protected status.
- Minn. Stat. 609.378 – Child Endangerment: Prohibits placing a child in a situation likely to harm their mental, emotional, or physical well-being.
- Minn. Stat. 609.02, Subd. 10 – Definition of Assault: Clarifies that assault includes acts done with intent to cause fear—physical contact is not required for an act to be chargeable.
- Minn. Stat. 609.222 – Assault in the Second Degree: Applies if any object was used or brandished in a
threatening manner during the incident.