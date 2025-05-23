Parents of child referenced in viral racist slur video release statement; Rochester NAACP calls for “swift and transparent legal action” against Shiloh Hendrix

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In a press release put out on Thursday, the Rochester Branch of the NAACP called for swift and legal action against Shiloh Hendrix over a viral video in which Hendrix used racial slurs against a Black child.

“This is a legal matter, and it is also a moral one,” said Walé Elegbede, President of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP via the press release. “We are calling on our legal institutions to act with urgency, seriousness, thoroughness, and expediency. Anything less would be a disservice to this child, this family, and our entire community.”

Additionally, the family of that child released a statement thanking the Rochester Police Department for its investigation into the matter and the Rochester NAACP for its support.

Rochester police confirmed their investigation into various families who claimed to be the ones Hendrix hurled slurs at is ongoing.

The statement can be found below:

We are the parents of the young boy who is the victim of racial slurs and assault at Soldier’s Field in Rochester, MN, and here is our statement.

We thank the Rochester Police Department for their thorough investigation and contacts with our family during this difficult time.



We thank the NAACP Rochester, MN Branch, for their steadfast support and advocacy in ensuring our child and family get justice.



We also thank all the individuals and organizations worldwide who came forward to support our family during this difficult time. We greatly appreciate their financial, moral, and other support.



This event caused our family much pain and many sleepless nights. It negatively impacts the well-being of all our family members and the quality of our lives. We no longer feel safe in our home and our community. It impacted us mentally, physically, financially, and emotionally, and still, our children are afraid of going to the public parks and playgrounds. We constantly worried about our surroundings. We all experienced the racial trauma that occurred.



It will take years for our family, especially our children, to recover from the painful event and experience.



We ask the public and the authorities to protect our identity and privacy. As parents, our priority is to focus on providing our children with the care, safety, and protection they need. And connect them with the resources in the community to address their trauma and pain. We are working with the NAACP Rochester, MN, Branch on resources to address this trauma and pain.



We condemn any hate based on race, ethnicity, religion, or color.



accountable for her actions. Thank you for your outpouring of support, kindness, and being with us during this difficult time.

The Rochester NAACP put out a list of criminal statutes that it believes to be applicable and should be considered for prosecution: