Family of Austin man who lost house in fire asks for help

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man who lost his home and broke his leg during a house fire on Tuesday is dealing with large medical expenses and an unknown housing situation.

It’s a tough road ahead for Arnold Rivers, whose brother, John, says is facing medical bills that might not be covered by insurance, as this is the second time he’s injured the same leg in just a few weeks.

Arnold Rivers had taken on care of his daughter, Gelisha, who’s been on a long journey struggling with mental health problems, according to John. She had come to live with Arnold after living in an unstable group home so the family could get her better care in Minnesota.

“When he had the knee break, it really kinda caused him not to be able to be as mobile so to keep up on her, and so I think that’s what really caused us to finally have this situation,” said John Rivers.

About two weeks after that knee surgery, Arnold was resting in the second story of his home, when Gelisha allegedly started a fire downstairs.

“He heard a boom and he saw behind him it was just a cloud of smoke and tremendous heat. He knew he couldn’t go that way, so he only had one option,” said John. The only way out was through the window.

“The jump from the window damaged the knee he just had operation on,” said John.

Arnold is expected to be in the hospital for about another week, followed by about two more weeks in a rehabilitation facility. John says his brother is in “quite a bit of pain,” but he’s hanging in there. His family is grateful Arnold wasn’t hurt much worse.

However, when Arnold is eventually released from the medical facility, he will still need a new place to call home.

“Housing is a big one that we’re really working on and I think that’s really the biggest focus,” said John.

The Rivers family is grateful to everyone in the community who has rallied around Arnold during this difficult time.

You can donate to a GoFundMe to help with Arnold’s medical and housing expenses here.