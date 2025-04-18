Family files lawsuit against Mason City meat plant after fatal fall

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa family’s suit against Smithfield Foods moved to federal court last week.

In March of 2023, Sheila Shipman was performing yard maintenance at Smithfield Foods.

Shipman worked for another company, but according to the lawsuit, had used a step ladder Smithfield gave her to help maintain trailers at the meat processing plant.

She fell off the step ladder, causing fatal injuries. Shipman died several days later at Mercy One hospital.

Her family now claims Smithfield Foods owed Shipman a “duty of care” as the employee of a contractor, and had given her an unsafe ladder with no fall hazard training.

The estate has requested recompense for Shipman’s ambulance and medical treatment, “pre-death physical and mental pain and suffering,” and general economic losses.

Smithfield Foods, a meat processing company with a plant in Mason City, requested that the court dismiss the suit.