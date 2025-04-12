Families of organ donors honored by Mayo Clinic

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic held its 11th annual Day of Remembrance ceremony on Friday, honoring families of organ donors alongside transplant recipients.

“A transplant story is a shared story. It’s not just a medical procedure, it’s a bridge between two lives,” said Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon Dr. Timucin Taner during the ceremony.

Among the many people who had their stories highlighted was the Ronningen family, who lost their youngest daughter at just 8 years old.

“I cry a lot, and I choose to sing her praise every day,” said Colleen Ronningen about her daughter, Kambrynn.

Back in November, Colleen and her two daughters were injured in a car crash that would change their family forever.

“The actions of all the people that stopped to help… saved our other daughter Kinsley and myself, and the others involved in the tragedy. We learned upon arriving at Mayo that Kam couldn’t sustain life,” said Colleen.

Colleen’s husband, Eric, says when asked if his daughter would donate her organs for someone else, he didn’t hesitate.

“It was clear that Kambrynn couldn’t go on living, so it only made sense, especially with Kambrynn, as we’re talking about her and what a giving little girl she was,” said Eric.

Kambrynn’s donation was able to help save three people. Her parents find peace in knowing a part of her lives on.

“For the person that received sight from Kambrynn, I just want to know, like is your vision rose-colored?” said Colleen.

The Ronningen family are now dedicating themselves to raising awareness for organ donation.

“The box was not checked on my driver’s license, but it is now,” said Eric.

They hope saving lives will be their little girl’s legacy.

If you’d like to register to become an organ donor, you can do so here.