Fall leaves can cause water pollution

(ABC 6 News) — Leaves are a favorite feature of fall, but they could contaminate drinking water if not properly disposed of.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is reminding everybody to pick up and dispose of leaves on sidewalks and to keep them off streets.

When leaves go into storm water systems, they end up in lakes, which then feeds algae that pollutes those waters.