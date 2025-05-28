Faith leaders protest Medicaid cuts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, faith leaders from southeastern Minnesota protested outside U.S. Representative Brad Finstad’s office.

The protesters were raising concerns over cuts to Medicaid and programs for low income people after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed the U.S. House by one vote.

The bill would reduce the number of people with Medicaid benefits by over 7 million in the next 10 years as President Donald Trump looks to uphold his campaign promise to cut spending.

Finstad was one of the representatives who voted to pass it.

“I need to do this for the members of my congregation who rely on Medicare and Medicaid, and I also believe it’s an imperative of my faith to protect their health and well-being,” said Rev. Danielle Bartz.

“Those of us who are faith leaders, I think we feel compelled, I feel compelled to stand up for the least of these as Jesus taught us to do,” said Pastor Andrew Yackel.

ABC 6 News reached out to Rep. Finstad’s office for comment, but we have yet to receive a reply.

The bill still needs to pass through the Senate before it can be signed into law.