Fair Trade Market returns for 16th year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The fair trade market returned to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for the 16th time on Friday, October 4.

Food, clothes and more made by people from around the world were sold at the Rochester church.

Products are brought in by vendors, then sold at what it cost them to buy.

The market does not raise any money for the church, but instead helps support the individual people who made the goods in other countries.

“It is helping that individual person to get ahead in life,” Bill Nicklay, one of the team leaders on the committee that organizes the market, said.

Fred Rogers was selling olive oil and spices from Palestine to help support the farmers on the West Bank.

Rogers said he has been selling the Palestinian olive oil for around five years, but this was his first time in the med-city.

Supporting the families and farmers and allowing them to still have income during the war is something he said is extremely important.

“One of the things that’s important is that we enable the farmers and the families to continue to be able to produce and have income from their own land,” Rogers said.

The market will continue on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.