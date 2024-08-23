Fair organizers prepare for a hot weekend

(KSTP) – State fair organizers are preparing for the first full weekend of the Minnesota Get Together, which will be a hot one.

The current forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority shows humidity increasing Friday and Saturday, and temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Saturday. However, by Sunday and Monday, it could feel close to 100 degrees outside.

Although it was cool enough for some to wear a light jacket early Friday morning, temperatures are expected to rebound in the afternoon.

Fair officials are used to dealing with the heat, and some of the buildings have air conditioning on and ready to go, such as the North End Event Center.

You can also stop by some of the spray misters throughout the grounds for a refresher. In addition, there are free drinking fountains stationed around the fair. You can find a map of the water and misting locations on the fairgrounds below. The map is also available at all information booths.

“We encourage all guests to bring their own refillable water bottle, and they can refill it at a variety of locations marked on our maps throughout the fairgrounds,” said Maria Hayden, a spokesperson for the fair.

There’s also a new space for those wanting to take a break from the crowds, lights and noises this year – it’s called Joy Mobile, and is just south of Judson Avenue near Gate 9. There’s also the Fraser Building, just north of the Space Tower.

