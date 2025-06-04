FAA reports RST air traffic control tower is understaffed

(ABC 6 News) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported that the Rochester International Airport (RST) is well short of air traffic controllers staffing targets.

As laid out by the FAA’s air traffic controller workforce plan published in 2024, RST had a target of 14 air traffic controllers for 2024, and a total of 23 responders on staff, including those in training.

However, the plan states that RST currently only had 11 Certified Professional Controllers (CPCs), meaning the control tower is less than halfway to the FAA’s goal of 23 responders on staff.

ABC 6 News reached out to RST to discuss the staffing issue, but a spokesperson declined to comment, deferring to the FAA’s communications staff.

The FAA has not responded to several requests for comment over the past two days, including inquiries about RST’s staffing in 2025.

ABC 6 News will update this article if and when the FAA responds.