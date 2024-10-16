FAA opens audit into runway incursions

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The FAA is looking into the number of close calls on runways in recent years, hoping to make travels safer.

The federal agency opened an audit into runway incursions which is examining 45 of the nation’s busiest airports.

Though the FAA Administrator said last month that the number of serious runway mishaps had fallen by over 50% this year, a recent incident involved a Delta plane clipping the back of a smaller regional jet in Atlanta.

This new audit will include a risk profile for each airport along with “identifying potential gaps in procedures, equipment, and processes with recommendations to improve safety.”

The audit is expected to be finished early next year.