Eyota Food Pantry reports break-in, estimates 1000 pounds of food was stolen

(ABC 6 News) — The Eyota Food Pantry has reported that it was broken into either Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The food pantry estimates that about 1000 pounds of food was stolen, including the meat freezer being emptied with shelves of tuna, chicken, peanut butter, and white rice being taken along with cases of mustard, ketchup, and green beans.

The food pantry believes that Front Street entrance next to the fitness center was used for the break in.

If you saw anyone entering or exiting the building between 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 15 and 10 a.m. on Monday, June 16, you are asked to call the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 507-328-6760.

The food pantry says it will be receiving another shipment of food on Tuesday from Channel One Regional Food Bank.