Eyota Fire Department responds to large grass fire

(ABC 6 News) — The Eyota Volunteer Fire Department responded to a large grass fire on Friday evening.

The fire department said they originally planned to do a prescribed burn on Friday, but the call was delayed due to the grass fire that got out of control with an unexpected wind shift.

Luckily, the department had its equipment less than half a mile away from the fire, so it was able to get the fire put out and still do the prescribed burn.

Dover Volunteer Fire Service assisted on the scene.