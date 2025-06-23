Exploring Southeast Minnesota’s haunted history

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The so-called “Hang Man’s Bridge” and the haunted Mantorville Opera House are just two examples of Minnesota’s haunted history.

Award-winning journalist and author of The Big Book of Minnesota Ghost Stories Andy Weeks joined us live on ABC 6 News Daytime to tell us more about paranormal happenings in Southeast Minnesota, and how his career as a journalist helps him find these stories.