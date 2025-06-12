Experience Rochester introduces “This Is Rochester. Really.” campaign

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — People say things often look better from the outside in, but Experience Rochester is launching a new summer campaign to show Rochesterites how great their own backyard can be.

The campaign is called “This Is Rochester. Really.” On Wednesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram met up with Bill Von Bank, the vice president of marketing and communications for Experience Rochester, to learn more about it.

After the interview, ABC 6 News sports director Jose Solis and anchor Mayzie Olson squared off in a Rochester-themed trivia contest. Watch the full segment in the video player above!

To learn more about Experience Rochester, click here.