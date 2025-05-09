Experience Rochester celebrates tourism in the Med City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester’s tourism industry is on the rise, and the momentum is clear.

Experience Rochester held its annual meeting at the Rochester Arts Center, which is held every year during the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week.

The theme this year is Rochester’s Visitor Economy: A Bold Path Forward. It’s something City Administrator Alison Zelms is excited about.

“I would say over the next few years because the dirty shoes at the beginning is kind of the phase that we are in, we going to be under construction, but a huge amount of investment is coming out of the ground all at the same time across this community for the next 5-10 years, and a lot of it is happening within 5 years,” Zelms said.

Experience Rochester also recognized this year’s Community Champion Natalie Victoria.

Her establishments include Victoria’s Sorelilina’s, and the Tap House restaurants as well as the newly established Avalon Downtown.