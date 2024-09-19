Expanded PACT Act opens access to care and benefits to millions more veterans

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier this year, the PACT Act was expanded allowing millions of additional veterans access to additional care and benefits.

The law helps care for those exposed to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxic benefits while serving their country overseas.

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram had the opportunity to sit down with Tiffany Canfield, the Olmsted County Services Manager, to learn more about who these newly eligible veterans are and what kind of care they have access to.

To learn more, watch the video above and click here.