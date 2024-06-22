EXCLUSIVE: Towercam footage captures vehicle rescue in Austin

ABC 6's Austin Pickett Place towercam caught the rescue of a driver of a vehicle stuck in flooded roadway, around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

The video shows a red crossover vehicle apparently stalled in the flooded intersection at the intersection of 8th Avenue NW and 4th Street NE.

The flash flooding occurred due to recent heavy thunderstorms in the area.

A red pickup truck then drove into the flood waters and later drove away, leaving the driver in their vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, a person wades into the water and seems to communicate with the stuck driver.

Finally, a police vehicle approached and the video appeared to show a person rescued from the stalled vehicle into the police vehicle, which departed.

The circumstances up to this water rescue are unclear. The towercam was not recorded whenever the driver became stalled.

The condition or identity of the driver have not been confirmed.