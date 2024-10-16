Exclusive KSTP/SurveyUSA results: Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2nd District race is likely Minnesota’s most competitive and contentious, and a recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll gives further insight into the race.

So far, Democrat Angie Craig, the incumbent, appears to have the advantage in the race. The poll shows Craig leading Republican Joe Teirab by eight points (49% to 41%) with 3% also supporting a candidate who dropped out of the race last week and 7% undecided.

Craig is also up 13% among women, leading by 4% among men, and has a 21% lead with independents. Even still, Craig still polls just under 50%.

“When you’re an incumbent, and you’re polling under 50% close to an election, you’re always in a slightly nervous situation, and that’s where Angie Craig finds herself,” said Steven Schier, Carleton College Political Analyst.

On key issues, Teirab leads on immigration, inflation, and taxes while Craig leads on abortion, health care, and jobs.