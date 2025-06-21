Excitement builds for Whitewater Weekend in Charles City

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- It was created to bring people together in Charles City. And with whitewater rafters from Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois hitting the waves tomorrow, organizers can’t be more excited.

“It’s going to be an awesome time with this water. This is optimal for a kayaker,” said Carl Newbauer, an event planner and participant.

“I’m super excited. This is going to be the 3rd year that I’ve been out here,” said Caleb Lundberg, event organizer.

The weekend will feature competitive kayaking events, races, as well as surfing clinics with experts.

“We’re going to have some events where they’re different so people are going to go down the river backwards, go around some buoys, then they’re going to do a straight out, as fast as you can down the river,” Newbauer said.

One organizer tells me even if people don’t know how to kayak or surf, the more important part is getting community members and all the visitors out and about.

“This is really family fun, we try to bring in kids, we try to have events for everybody. If you come will try to find a way to make you smile,” said Newbauer.

And with water levels in the river being pretty high right now, safety will be the top priority.

“Will always have people on the water, looking out for everybody. So safety is definitely something we watch out for,” Lundberg said.

Watching closely as a lot of people make their way out onto the water to cool off, on a hot weekend.